Winston & Strawn Adds Two IP Partners In California

Law360, Los Angeles (September 6, 2017, 8:42 PM EDT) -- Winston & Strawn LLP has added two new intellectual property partners to its West Coast offices, bringing on board Esha Bandyopadhyay from Turner Boyd and Nimalka Wickramasekera from Kirkland & Ellis LLP.



Bandyopadhyay will work out of Silicon Valley and Wickramasekera will work out of Los Angeles, the firm announced on Sept. 1. Both have recovered millions of dollars in patent disputes and have significant courtroom experience.



They’re two of 16 female partners hired by Winston & Strawn this calendar year, while new Silicon Valley managing...

