Halo Fails To Meet 'Halo' Standard For Enhanced IP Damages

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Halo Electronics Inc. failed to establish that a rival’s conduct met new conditions for awarding enhanced damages set by the U.S. Supreme Court in a long-running infringement case over transformer patents that prompted the high court to reset that standard in the first place, a Nevada federal judge ruled Wednesday.



Halo Electronics failed to demonstrate that Pulse Electronics crossed even a lowered bar for awarding triple damages that the U.S. Supreme Court set last June that is sometimes referred to as the Halo standard, a Nevada...

