Univ. Of Md. Hospital Sued Over Infant's Brain Damage

Law360, Los Angeles (September 6, 2017, 9:31 PM EDT) -- A University of Maryland-affiliated hospital is accused of failing to respond to signs of fetal distress and failing to perform a timely Cesarean section on a woman, which purportedly caused her baby to suffer permanent brain damage, according to a suit filed Tuesday in Maryland federal court.



California residents Crystal Helbig and Ryan Beck, the parents of a child referred to in the complaint as P.B., claim that medical staff at University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center Foundation Inc. provided negligent maternity care to Helbig...

To view the full article, register now.