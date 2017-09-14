White & Case Picks Up Corporate Advisory Specialist In NY

By Matthew Guarnaccia

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 3:23 PM EDT) -- A former Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP attorney who focuses on advising companies in regulatory compliance and corporate governance matters has joined White & Case LLP as a partner in its New York office.

Dov Gottlieb will be part of the White & Case public company advisory group, according to the firm’s Sept. 6 statement. Gottlieb will be responsible for helping clients navigate  U.S. securities laws and a host of regulatory matters, such as preparation and compliance with reporting requirements from the U.S. Securities and Exchange...
