DC Circ. Pauses CareFirst Ruling Pending High Court Appeal

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 6:29 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Wednesday granted an unopposed bid to stay its decision reviving a putative class action brought by policyholders against CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield over a 2014 data breach while the insurer appeals to the U.S. Supreme Court.



The appellate court on Aug. 1 ruled that the alleged heightened risk of identity theft and medical fraud as a result of the data breach was enough to establish standing under the high court's landmark Spokeo decision.



CareFirst filed the stay motion on Aug. 31, and Wednesday's decision...

