By Tino Do September 7, 2017, 2:22 PM EDTLaw360, New York (September 7, 2017, 2:22 PM EDT) -- One of the most challenging and controversial issues an insurer faces is whether an insurance applicant’s apparent misrepresentation in an application entitles the insurer to rescind the policy. In a recent decision, a California court of appeal found that an insurer was not entitled to rescind an insurance policy even though there was evidence that the insured had concealed material facts in his application. What doomed the insurer’s ability to rescind the policy was the ambiguity and lack of clarity of the application questions at issue....
Vague Insurance Application Questions Can Hurt Insurers
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login