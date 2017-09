Porter Wright Opens In Pittsburgh With Ex-K&L Gates Partner

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 3:02 PM EDT) -- Columbus, Ohio-based Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP has hired a new partner-in-charge, an 18-year veteran of employment-based immigration law, to spearhead the opening of its new office in Pittsburgh, marking the firm’s first organic growth in three decades.



Ellen Freeman, formerly of K&L Gates LLP, opened Porter Wright’s new office on Aug. 30, launching her immigration practice and initiating the hiring process to build up what will soon become a full-service location. The firm said in a statement that its decision to expand to Pittsburgh...

