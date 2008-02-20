Chiquita Must Show DOJ Docs In Colombia MDL Probes

By Carolina Bolado

Law360, Miami (September 6, 2017, 9:21 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday ordered Chiquita to turn over documents it previously gave to the U.S. government to plaintiffs in multidistrict litigation accusing the banana company of funding right-wing Colombian paramilitaries.

U.S. District Judge Kenneth A. Marra said Chiquita Brands International Inc. could not produce documents to the U.S. Department of Justice during criminal plea negotiations over its funding of the Autodefensas Unidas de Colombia, or AUC, and then assert privilege over the same documents in a civil suit.

He rejected Chiquita's argument that...
Case Information

Case Title

In Re: Chiquita Brands International, Inc., Alien Tort Statute and Shareholders Derivative Litigation


Case Number

0:08-md-01916

Court

Florida Southern

Nature of Suit

P.I.: Other

Judge

Kenneth A. Marra

Date Filed

February 20, 2008

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

