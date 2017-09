Texas Banks Settle $66M Fraud Suit Over Syndicated Loan

Law360, Dallas (September 6, 2017, 9:27 PM EDT) -- Three Texas lenders on Wednesday told a Texas federal court they’ve settled claims in a sprawling $66 million fraud dispute over liability for a syndicated loan provided to a now-bankrupt group of greenhouse operators.



In a notice of settlement, Regions Bank said it has resolved all pending claims and counterclaims between it and MCG Capital Corp. in related federal and state litigation revolving around a total of $66 million in loans provided to greenhouse operators that filed for bankruptcy a year after receiving them. In a...

