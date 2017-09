Adviser Who Ripped Off Pro Athletes Sentenced To 33 Months

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 7:22 PM EDT) -- The former president of an investment firm who pled guilty in D.C. federal court to stealing more than $1 million from clients, including boxer Mike Tyson and former NBA All-Star Glen Rice, was sentenced on Wednesday to 33 months in prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.



Brian J. Ourand, who led a company that advised professional athletes on their investments, taxes and estate planning, pled guilty earlier this year to writing numerous fraudulent checks from the accounts of four athletes to cover his personal...

