Del. Judge Gives Boot To Investor Suit Against Navient

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge on Wednesday tossed a proposed investor class action brought against Navient Corp. over a range of alleged misconduct including the manipulation of loan forbearances, agreeing with the nation’s largest student loan servicer that the investors’ amended complaint amounted to a “puzzle pleading.”



U.S. District Judge Gregory M. Sleet granted Navient’s motion to dismiss the complaint filed last September by several Lord Abbett & Co. LLC-managed funds, calling the 135-page document “repetitive” and “very difficult to follow.”



“Plaintiffs have failed to craft a...

