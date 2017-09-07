Tax Reform Isn't One-Size-Fits-All For Energy Industry

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 5:59 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's choice of a North Dakota refinery for a speech on tax reform Wednesday hinted that tax relief for the energy sector might be in the cards.



But different segments of the industry have differing wants and needs. Even if Congress manages to craft tax reform legislation, which is far from a sure thing, the few, overly broad goals sketched out so far by Trump and Republican congressional leaders could hurt one corner of the energy sector as much as it helps another, experts...

To view the full article, register now.