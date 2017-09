Ex-Exec Distorting 9th Circ. CFAA Holding, High Court Told

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 5:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to review the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act conviction of a former recruiting firm executive who used an ex-colleague’s password to steal trade secrets, arguing that the Ninth Circuit’s decision did not criminalize innocent password-sharing as he claims.



Former Korn/Ferry International executive David Nosal argues that the Ninth Circuit’s ruling would allow prosecutors to indict a wife who logs into her husband’s bank account if the bank bars sharing passwords, but the ruling...

To view the full article, register now.