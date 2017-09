PTAB Can't Invalidate Podcast Patent, Full Fed. Circ. Told

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 3:20 PM EDT) -- Personal Audio LLC asked a full court of the Federal Circuit on Wednesday to reconsider its decision to affirm a Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling to invalidate a podcasting patent, arguing that it could not overturn the company’s prior $1.3 million jury win.



Personal Audio echoed a pending U.S. Supreme Court case, Oil States Energy Services LLC v. Greene’s Energy Group LLC, challenging the constitutionality of America Invents Act inter partes review proceedings more generally, also accusing the PTAB of violating the company’s constitutional right...

To view the full article, register now.