3rd Circ. Revives Atlantic City School Custodian's Bias Suit

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 3:07 PM EDT) -- A split Third Circuit panel on Thursday revived an Atlantic City Board of Education substitute custodian’s harassment suit alleging that one school’s custodial foreman cut her hours after she rebuffed his sexual advances, saying a New Jersey federal judge erred when he said the foreman was not a supervisor.



The majority said the school board could be on the hook for Maurice Marshall’s alleged sexual harassment of Michelle Moody, finding that he was her supervisor under the U.S. Supreme Court’s Vance test because he could and...

To view the full article, register now.