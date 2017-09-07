Orrick Introduces Software To Help Cos. Meet EU Data Rules

Law360, London (September 7, 2017, 4:56 PM BST) -- Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP has launched ambitious new software to help companies test their readiness for when the European Union’s formidable new data rules take force next May.



The international law firm released the package on Wednesday amid concerns that companies that don’t conduct a radical overhaul could risk mammoth fines after the General Data Protection Regulation kicks in on May 25, 2018.



“The GDPR is complex and not easy to navigate, and Orrick’s tool helps companies understand their risk and prepare for compliance,” Kolvin...

