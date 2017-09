Ryan Says Congress On Track To Pass Tax Reform By 2018

Law360, Washington (September 7, 2017, 2:24 PM EDT) -- House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., remains optimistic about the prospects of passing comprehensive tax reform this fall despite the absence of specific details of the plan and a busy legislative agenda, insisting on Thursday that Congress can “walk and chew gum at the same time.”



Speaking at an event in Washington, D.C., Ryan appeared confident that congressional Republicans and the White House can reach a final consensus on how to overhaul the tax system for the first time in more than three decades. He shrugged off...

