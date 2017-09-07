Deals Rumor Mill: Ducati, B&S, Amcor

By Benjamin Horney

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Indian automaker Eicher Motors Ltd. will offer to pay as much as $2 billion to buy Italian motorcycle company Ducati, according to a report from Reuters on Thursday. According to the report, Eicher may be the only Asian bidder remaining in the battle to buy Ducati, which has been ongoing since April. Remaining suitors have until the end of this month to get in their proposals, the report said. Previously reported suitors include Harley-Davidson Inc. and private equity firms KKR & Co. LP and Bain Capital, among others....
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular