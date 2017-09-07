Deals Rumor Mill: Ducati, B&S, Amcor

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Indian automaker Eicher Motors Ltd. will offer to pay as much as $2 billion to buy Italian motorcycle company Ducati, according to a report from Reuters on Thursday. According to the report, Eicher may be the only Asian bidder remaining in the battle to buy Ducati, which has been ongoing since April. Remaining suitors have until the end of this month to get in their proposals, the report said. Previously reported suitors include Harley-Davidson Inc. and private equity firms KKR & Co. LP and Bain Capital, among others....

