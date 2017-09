Soupman Ch. 11 Sale Gets OK With Buyer Now Acquiring Debt

Law360, Wilmington (September 7, 2017, 6:23 PM EDT) -- The tumultuous sale process pursued by bankrupt food distributor The Original Soupman Inc. came to a close Thursday when a Delaware judge approved the sale to an affiliate of shareholder WealthColony Management Group LLC after it agreed to acquire $4.7 million of the debtor’s secured debt.



During a hearing in Wilmington, attorneys for Soupman described a global settlement that had been reached between the company, its post-petition lenders, its proposed buyer and secured creditor Hillair Capital Investments LP that addressed issues raised by the court last...

