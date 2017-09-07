No Kickback Fines For Pharmacy Discounts, HHS OIG Says

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 7:11 PM EDT) -- A pharmacy chain can offer discounts to Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries without crossing the line into illicit kickbacks, the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday.



In an advisory opinion, the OIG gave its blessing to a paid membership program operated by an unspecified retail pharmacy chain. The pharmacy wants to expand the program to allow enrollment of consumers with federal health care benefits, and the OIG said that the arrangement’s proposed design avoids improperly influencing consumer health...

