Cooley Hires 3 More Wilson Sonsini IPO Pros In Bay Area

Law360, Los Angeles (September 7, 2017, 6:06 PM EDT) -- Cooley LLP has added three more partners from Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC, picking up Silicon Valley-area experts in initial public offerings and other matters for emerging growth companies, technology companies and other innovators, the firm said Thursday.



Jon Avina, Calise Cheng and Rachel Proffitt are all coming to Cooley’s Palo Alto and San Francisco offices from Wilson Sonsini, which gave up at least three partners to Cooley on the East Coast in July, according to the firm. All three have notched high-profile IPOs for...

