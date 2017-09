USFS Gets Court OK On Mine-Related Enviro Review In Ariz.

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Citizen groups and a Native American tribe were unable to show a mining company’s data-collection project on U.S. Forest Service land in Arizona was sufficiently connected to a proposed mine to warrant treating them as the same project for the purposes of environmental review, an Arizona federal judge ruled Wednesday.



In a summary judgment order tossing the groups’ suit, U.S. District Judge David B. Campbell upheld the Forest Service’s environmental assessment and approval of the now mostly complete data-collection project by Resolution Copper Mining LLC near...

To view the full article, register now.