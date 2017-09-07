Haynes And Boone Nabs Appellate Pro From Locke Lord

Law360, Houston (September 7, 2017, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Haynes and Boone LLP announced Thursday that it has hired noted Locke Lord LLP appellate lawyer Mike Hatchell, who has joined the firm's Austin, Texas, office as counsel.



In his more than 50 years of practice, Hatchell has focused exclusively on appellate work, representing clients as lead counsel in more than 400 appeals before all 14 Texas appellate courts, the state's high court and the Fifth Circuit. Chambers USA recently dubbed Hatchell the “dean of the Texas appellate practice.”



Hatchell was at Locke Lord for 13...

