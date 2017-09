Wash. Reaches $2M Back-Pay Deal With Hertz, Thrifty

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 1:28 PM EDT) -- Rental car services Hertz and Thrifty have agreed to cough up almost $2 million in back pay owed to workers in SeaTac under the city’s minimum wage law, the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries said Wednesday.



State officials said they reached the $2 million agreement with the companies that will allow various workers at the SeaTac locations to receive checks for thousands of dollars. Some 157 workers filed with the state labor department for wages they said they were owed between January 2014 and...

