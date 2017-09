NM Dems Urge Gov’t Not To Break Deal On Protected Land

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Both U.S. senators from New Mexico and one of its representatives, all Democrats, told Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke on Wednesday that they objected to government lease sales on land near the Chaco Culture National Historical Park, saying such deals would violate a promise to suspend leasing during a resource management review.



In a letter, Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich and Rep. Ben Ray Luján asked Zinke to comply with a deal to defer oil and gas leases within a 10-mile radius of Chaco Canyon, in...

