Luxembourg Decision On $383M Award An Outlier, Court Told

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 7:41 PM EDT) -- The Czech Republic on Tuesday urged a D.C. federal court not to consider an “outlier” decision by a Luxembourg court on the enforceability of a 2008 arbitral award worth approximately $383 million, which was issued to a Liechtenstein-based medical technology company, as the court weighs whether to enforce the award.



Diag Human SE, which helped Czech hospitals get blood products in the chaotic period after the Soviet Union's fall, had won the award after convincing a tribunal that the country’s health ministry had destroyed its business...

