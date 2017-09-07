Hawaii High Court Halts Unlimited Collection Of Reef Fish

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 7:11 PM EDT) -- The Hawaii Supreme Court on Wednesday said the state has been violating its own environmental protection laws by issuing permits for the unrestricted collection of fish from coastal waters for aquariums.

Divers, Native Hawaiian subsistence fishermen, and environmental nonprofit organizations had asked the state high court to overturn lower court decisions holding that the permits did not violate the Hawaii Environmental Policy Act. They argued that huge numbers of fish have been taken from the sea to be placed in aquariums as a result of the state's...
