Travel Agency Leads 4 IPO Launches Totaling $375M

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 7:11 PM EDT) -- Four companies set terms on initial public offerings projected to raise about $375 million on Thursday, led by hedge fund-backed Latin American travel agency Despegar.com and three smaller biotechs, moving the post-Labor Day IPO pipeline forward.



The announcements Thursday follow two IPO launches on Wednesday, led by Alibaba-backed Chinese logistics company Best Inc.’s potential $1 billion offering, and one last Friday. The renewed activity follows a slow summer that saw no IPOs price after Aug. 10.



Buenos Aires, Argentina-based Despegar represented the largest IPO to set...

To view the full article, register now.