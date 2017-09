8th Circ. Won't Revive UnitedHealth's $350M Insurance Feud

Law360, Los Angeles (September 7, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Thursday refused to revive UnitedHealth Group Inc.'s battle with its excess insurers over coverage for its $350 million class action settlement with the American Medical Association and others, holding that the health system didn't provide enough evidence to determine how much of the deal was for covered damages.



U.S. District Judge Patrick J. Schiltz of the District of Minnesota had ruled in fall 2014 that UnitedHealth failed to show how the settlement sum was divided between two proposed class actions: one involving...

To view the full article, register now.