Amanahraya REIT To Buy Malaysia Tower For $108M

Law360, Minneapolis (September 8, 2017, 5:21 PM EDT) -- Malaysia's Amanahraya Real Estate Investment Trust has reached a deal to buy a Kuala Lumpur office tower from developer The Intermark Sdn. Bhd. for 455 million ringgit ($108.48 million), the REIT announced Thursday.



The firm is buying the so-called Vista Tower. The building sits on a 228,948-square-foot plot of land and has 551,875 square feet of leasable area and a total of 776,196 square feet.



The property was built in 1994 and underwent renovations in 2011. It also has 917 parking spots.



