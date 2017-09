BJ's Can't Force Arbitration In Florida Sales Tax Suit

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 4:56 PM EDT) -- A Florida judge has ruled that a group of consumers does not have to arbitrate claims alleging that BJ’s Wholesale Club Inc. violates state law by illegally overcharging and keeping sales tax on discounted items, finding that the retailer waived its right to compel arbitration.



In a brief order on Tuesday, Judge John W. Thornton denied BJ’s bid to compel arbitration in a case brought by consumers over the retailer’s allegedly ongoing violations of the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act by collecting sales tax...

