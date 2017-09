FIFA Orders South Africa, Senegal Replay After Ref Banned

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 7:27 PM EDT) -- South Africa and Senegal will replay a World Cup 2018 qualifier game after the referee who awarded a penalty for an imaginary handball was banned for life for trying to rig the game, FIFA said Wednesday.



FIFA has ordered the redo after Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey gave South Africa a penalty for a nonexistent handball in its 2-1 win over Senegal in November. The game is scheduled to be replayed sometime this November, FIFA said.



FIFA issued the decision after analyzing the match and reviewing reports...

To view the full article, register now.