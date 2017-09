Fed. Circ. Reverses Nix Of RV Component Patent Case

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 8:36 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit reversed and remanded an Indiana federal court’s decision to dismiss Lifetime Industries Inc.’s suit against Trim Lok Inc. over a patent on a seal used in recreational vehicle slide-out rooms, finding Thursday that it had sufficiently pled infringement allegations.



The opinion, written by Circuit Judge Alan Lourie, found that Trim-Lok’s multiple motions to dismiss demanded more detail than necessary in Lifetime’s pleadings, determining that they were satisfactory under both old and new pleading standards implemented in 2015. Because Trim-Lok allegedly installed the patented...

