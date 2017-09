Pakistani Bank To Pay $225M And Exit US In Deal With NY

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 1:29 PM EDT) -- New York’s banking regulator on Thursday fined Pakistan’s largest bank $225 million as part of a settlement that will see the bank shut down its operations in the state, and likely exit the U.S. market entirely, over failures in its anti-money laundering programs.



The New York Department of Financial Services said that a 2016 review found significant shortcomings in Habib Bank Ltd. and its New York branch’s programs to track suspicious financial transactions and combat the use of the U.S. financial system by known terror groups...

