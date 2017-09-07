DHS Won't Enforce Immigration Laws In Areas Hit By Irma
Agents and officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection will not conduct non-criminal enforcement actions in areas where residents are encouraged to evacuate or as part of rescue and recovery efforts in the storm’s wake, according to the agency’s announcement.
The federal government hopes...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login