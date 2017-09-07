DHS Won't Enforce Immigration Laws In Areas Hit By Irma

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 3:48 PM EDT) -- Federal immigration agents will lay off enforcing the nation’s immigration laws in areas in Florida and elsewhere directly impacted by Hurricane Irma, both before and after the storm, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday.



Agents and officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection will not conduct non-criminal enforcement actions in areas where residents are encouraged to evacuate or as part of rescue and recovery efforts in the storm’s wake, according to the agency’s announcement.



The federal government hopes...

