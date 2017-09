Amazon Planning New $5B Campus, Searching For Host

Law360, Minneapolis (September 7, 2017, 3:54 PM EDT) -- Amazon.com Inc. said Thursday that it’s planning to construct a second headquarters in North America that will cost more than $5 billion and released a request for proposals from local and state government leaders interested in luring the campus to their communities.



The e-commerce and technology giant said the planned Amazon HQ2 will not be a satellite office, but rather a full headquarters equal to its current homebase in Seattle. The new campus, which is expected to take 15 to 17 years to complete, could include...

To view the full article, register now.