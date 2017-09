EU High Court Says Only Independent JVs Subject To Controls

Law360, Fort Wayne (September 7, 2017, 7:33 PM EDT) -- The European Union’s highest court on Thursday ruled that the conversion of an existing business into a joint venture is subject to the bloc’s merger control regime only if the JV acts as an independent economic entity.



The European Court of Justice was asked to advise Austria’s Supreme Court on the conversion of an asphalt mixing plant in the country into a joint venture between international construction companies Strabag SE and the Porr Group. This came after a lower court said that the transaction fell within...

