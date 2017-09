Swiss Pharma Co. Seeks OK On Cystic Fibrosis Drug Award

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 9:13 PM EDT) -- A Swiss pharmaceuticals company is asking a Virginia federal court not only to confirm a $2.7 million arbitral award against a Japanese company following a dispute over a cystic fibrosis drug but also to find that the company fraudulently transferred certain patents in an attempt to avoid paying up.



Axentis Pharma Aktiengesellschaft won the 2.6 million Swiss franc ($2.73 million) award after a Japanese tribunal determined that aRigen Pharmaceuticals Inc. had fraudulently induced Axentis to enter into a sublicense agreement for a cystic fibrosis drug even...

To view the full article, register now.