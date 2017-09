Needless Medical Care Fueled By Med Mal Fears, Poll Says

Law360, Los Angeles (September 7, 2017, 9:40 PM EDT) -- Most doctors believe that subjecting patients to unnecessary medical treatment is a common practice that is mostly prompted by a fear of medical malpractice claims, according to a survey published Wednesday by Johns Hopkins University researchers.



A majority of the approximately 2,100 physicians in various specialties who participated in the poll said they believe that 15 to 30 percent of all medical care is unnecessary. About 85 percent of respondents cited fear of malpractice as the primary impetus behind the overuse of health care resources, with...

To view the full article, register now.