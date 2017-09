Pakistan Challenges WTO Finding On EU Polymer Duties

Law360, Washington (September 8, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Pakistan has pushed back on a World Trade Organization finding against the European Union, saying the panel did not go far enough in its criticism of the trade bloc in the dispute over duties on chemical polymer from Pakistan.



The country’s Tuesday appeal argued that the panel should have found that how the EU evaluated its polymer imports, which are used in plastic food and beverage containers, violated the treaty on subsidies and countervailing trade remedies. Pakistan’s appeal now duels with the EU’s own, as the...

