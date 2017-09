QR Codes On GMO Foods Could Hinder Consumers: USDA

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 3:26 PM EDT) -- The use of scannable “QR” codes to provide information about genetically engineered food poses a number of challenges for consumers and retailers, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a study released Wednesday, listing technological and accessibility problems that could prevent consumers from getting the information they seek.



The study was required under the National Bioengineered Food Disclosure Standard, which became law last year and mandates that manufacturers disclose if a food is genetically engineered. After more than 150 observations and the participation of nearly 1,000...

