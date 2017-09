Ky. Hospitals Ask 6th Circ. To Rethink Tax Refund Ruling

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Eight Kentucky hospitals have asked the full Sixth Circuit to revive their bid for a larger tax reimbursement for the services they provide to uninsured patients living under the poverty line, arguing that a previous panel should not have deferred to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.



The hospitals claimed on Wednesday that the HHS violated Medicare statutes in 2009 when it stopped fully reimbursing the Kentucky Provider Tax, which partially compensates hospitals’ treatment of low-income patients. In affirming the agency’s decision to do...

To view the full article, register now.