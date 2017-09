Accused $50M NY Fed Faker Says She's No Flight Risk

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Counsel for a woman charged over an alleged global scheme to steal $50 million from investors by feigning a bogus investment partnership through the New York Federal Reserve told the Second Circuit on Thursday she is no flight risk and should be allowed out on bail.



Ruby Handler-Jacobs, 65, and five other individuals were charged in December with stealing $50 million from investors through the Cities Upliftment Program, a bogus public-private investment partnership that they falsely claimed was run by the New York Fed, by forging...

To view the full article, register now.