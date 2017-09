Texas 1st Responders Sue Arkema Over Post-Blast Fumes

Law360, Houston (September 7, 2017, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Seven first responders who sued Arkema Inc. in Texas court Thursday won a same-day temporary restraining order that the chemicals maker preserve evidence, including air-quality samples taken at its plant after fumes from a series of explosions sent police and medical personnel to the hospital.



The first responders are seeking more than $1 million in damages from the chemical company — which ordered a mandatory evacuation of everyone in a 1.5-mile radius of its Crosby, Texas, facility. As a result of the catastrophic flooding Hurricane Harvey...

To view the full article, register now.