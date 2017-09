Ex-Amazon Analyst Pleads Guilty To Insider Trading

Law360, Los Angeles (September 7, 2017, 7:15 PM EDT) -- A former Amazon.com financial analyst pled guilty Thursday in Washington federal court to securities fraud involving insider trading and reached a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission which included disgorgement of $10,000 that a fraternity brother had paid for getting tipped off on the company's not-yet-released quarterly results.



Brett D. Kennedy, 26, admitted to the court that in April 2015 he leaked the confidential information to his college friend, who, in turn, purchased Amazon stock and sold it at a profit once the results...

