GOP Sens. Float Bill To Undo Obama-Era Union Election Rule

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 5:52 PM EDT) -- A group of Republican lawmakers announced Thursday the introduction of a bill in the U.S. Senate that would require union elections to be conducted by secret ballot and roll back a controversial Obama-era National Labor Relations Board union election rule meant to speed up election procedures.



Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, introduced the Employee Rights Act to the Senate along with other GOP Senators Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn.; James Risch, R-Idaho; and John Cornyn, R-Texas. In a statement accompanying the announcement, Hatch called the bill a common sense...

