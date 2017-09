Del. Courts Spend Summer Reining In Appraisal Suit Excess

Law360, Wilmington (September 7, 2017, 6:49 PM EDT) -- The Delaware courts over the past summer curtailed the notion that stock value appraisal is mostly an exercise in on-paper financial analysis, giving strong deference to market price and delivering a potent blow to investors who expect to always receive a bump in share price, experts say.



The summer of 2017 could be seen as the season of appraisal decisions for both the Delaware Chancery and Supreme courts, with four major rulings that upended the practical norm that deal price was a floor in nearly all...

