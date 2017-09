Miss. Justices Toss Med Mal Suit For Failure To Prosecute

Law360, Los Angeles (September 8, 2017, 8:59 PM EDT) -- The Mississippi Supreme Court on Thursday tossed a suit accusing a hospital of medical malpractice, saying the patient failed to diligently pursue her case since the first claim was filed more than a decade ago.



The state’s highest court affirmed a trial judge’s decision to dismiss a suit brought by Sheila Regan accusing South Central Regional Medical Center of unspecified medical negligence in a case that began with a complaint lodged in 2005 and includes three lawsuits, two appeals but no trial ever held. The justices...

