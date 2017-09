SAP Gets 'Exceptional' Case Atty Fees In Data Patent Win

Law360, San Francisco (September 7, 2017, 10:10 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge granted attorneys’ fees to SAP America Inc. on Thursday after ruling its financial data analysis technology didn’t infringe an InvestPic patent, finding the case was “exceptional” because InvestPic knew the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office thought its patent was weak and because of the subterfuge the company used to collect evidence.



Citing the U.S. Supreme Court’s Octane Fitness decision, U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade said the case was “exceptional,” because InvestPic LLC fought SAP’s litigation seeking a declaration of invalidity while knowing...

