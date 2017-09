Equifax Breach Compromises 143M Consumers' Personal Data

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Credit reporting giant Equifax Inc. on Thursday revealed that it had recently been hit by hackers who exploited a website application vulnerability to gain access to names, Social Security numbers, addresses and other personal data belonging to roughly 143 million consumers in the U.S.



Equifax said that it discovered the unauthorized access on July 29 and "acted immediately" to stop the intrusion, which the company believes lasted from mid-May through July. According to Equifax, the attackers got in by taking advantage of a U.S. website application...

